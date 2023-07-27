Sunshine returns this afternoon with an ALERT DAY Friday

Clouds will be on the decrease this afternoon.with dry weather and temperatures into the mid 80s.
Tonight will be warm & muggy with lows in the upper 60s, under a mostly clear sky.
Friday is an ALERT DAY.
A storm system and approaching cold front will send another round of thunderstorms our way.
There is a marginal to slight risk for severe storms Friday afternoon & evening.
The main threat will be damaging wind gusts of 60 mph.
Heavy rain is possible as well.
Temperatures will once again move quickly into the mid 80s.
Cooler weather returns over the weekend.
After a few morning showers Saturday, we'll see more sunshine later in the day with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.
A few morning showers are possible Sunday, before clearing skies and highs returning to the upper 70s to low 80s.
You'll notice a significant drop in humidity levels as well.