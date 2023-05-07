Temperatures cool off a bit to start the week

After a mix of sun & clouds overnight with lows in the upper 40s, look for mostly cloudy skies on Monday with highs in the 50s to low 60s north, and mid to upper 60s south.
A stray shower is possible during the evening hours.
Clouds will clear out Tuesday morning, giving us bright sunshine that will last for much of the week, along with warmer weather.
We're back into the low 70s Wednesday.
And we'll close in on 80 degrees both Thursday and Friday.
Our next chance for rain is expected on Mother's Day.