Thunderstorms this morning

We'll see showers and a few rumbles of thunder around the area this morning with temperatures starting in the 50s. By afternoon, breaks in the clouds are expected, which will allow for some sun as highs warm into the 60s in many areas, although low to mid-70s are possible along I-69 with enough sun.
Tonight and Monday will feature Partly to Mostly Cloudy skies with a few showers possible. Much of the time will be dry and rain free, though. Fog may form close to Lake Huron tonight into Monday morning as a northeast breeze tugs in cooler air off the Lake. Highs on Monday will be in the 60s inland, but much cooler near Lake Huron.
Tuesday should end up with a good deal of sun once we chase a risk for some lingering clouds away. The trend will be for plentiful sunshine through Friday with just some clouds gradually working back in towards next weekend. Highs will be in the 70s for the most part with some lower-80s also possible, so overall, a nice week ahead.
-Meteorologist Isaac Cleland