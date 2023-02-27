 Skip to main content
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS
MORNING TO 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations
of up to two inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth
of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...Saginaw, Genesee, Lapeer and St. Clair Counties.

* WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 4 PM EST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A mixture of snow and sleet will expand
over the area in the mid to late morning and transition to
sleet and freezing rain during the early to mid afternoon
before changing to rain by late afternoon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

&&

Today is an ALERT DAY for a winter storm that will bring a wintry mix to our area

  • Updated
  • 0
Today is an ALERT DAY.
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect today for a wintry mix of snow, sleet, freezing rain and rain.
The morning commute will be fine with this storm moving in late this morning.
While freezing rain amounts will be low, there could still be some power outages due to a very strong easterly wind with gusts over 30-35 mph.

Snow will accumulate, especially around and north of the Great Lakes Bay Region.
2"- 4" is likely with an isolated 5", especially over the Thumb with some Lake Huron enhancement.
Farther south, a trace up to 2" will be more common, as amounts will be reduced to more rain and milder temperatures,

Roads will become slick this afternoon and evening.
Temperatures will slowly rise to the mid to upper 30s by late tonight.
Tonight, some lingering showers south and snow showers north, and then just cloudy overnight with lows in the low 30s.

Tuesday will be a brighter day with some afternoon sunshine and highs around 40 degrees.

A light wintry mix is possible Wednesday, and we're watching for a potential winter storm heading into the weekend.

