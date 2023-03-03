Today is an ALERT DAY for heavy snow

As our approaching winter storm draws closer, we are still finalizing the exact track, strength, speed and where the heavier snow will fall.
At this point in time, a wide swath of accumulating, wet, heavy snow will fall across a good part of mid-Michigan.
Snowfall rates could be very heavy from late Friday afternoon into the evening hours, producing snowfall rates between 1"-2" inches an hour.
Be prepared for deteriorating road conditions, reduced visibilities, and high wind gusts up to 40 mph.
The I-69 corridor is in the path of the heaviest snow with amounts exceeding 7" or more.
Farther north and south, lesser amounts are likely.
Temperatures will top out in the mid to upper 30s before the snow starts to fall.
The weekend starts off with wet to slick roads as the snow ends.
Look for a few peeks of sun later in the day with highs around 40 degrees.
After a quiet day on Sunday, a light wintry mix is possible on Monday, north, with showers south.