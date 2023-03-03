 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 4 AM EST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10
inches. Winds gust as high as 35 to 45 mph.

* WHERE...Huron, Saginaw, Tuscola, Sanilac, Shiawassee, Genesee
and Lapeer Counties.

* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 4 AM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Very heavy snow rates, on the order of 1 to
2+ inches per hour, are likely over a short three to six hour
window. These heavy rates are likely mainly late this evening
into tonight. The peak rates occur this evening followed by
moderate snow after midnight. Winds gusting to 45 mph may result
in rapid reductions to visibility and isolated power outages
will be possible from the cumulative impacts of accumulating wet
snow and gusty winds.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

&&

Today is an ALERT DAY for heavy snow

  • 0

As our approaching winter storm draws closer, we are still finalizing the exact track, strength, speed and where the heavier snow will fall.

At this point in time, a wide swath of accumulating, wet, heavy snow will fall across a good part of mid-Michigan.

Snowfall rates could be very heavy from late Friday afternoon into the evening hours, producing snowfall rates between 1"-2" inches an hour.

Be prepared for deteriorating road conditions, reduced visibilities, and high wind gusts up to 40 mph.

The I-69 corridor is in the path of the heaviest snow with amounts exceeding 7" or more.

Farther north and south, lesser amounts are likely.

Temperatures will top out in the mid to upper 30s before the snow starts to fall.

The weekend starts off with wet to slick roads as the snow ends.

Look for a few peeks of sun later in the day with highs around 40 degrees.

After a quiet day on Sunday, a light wintry mix is possible on Monday, north, with showers south.

