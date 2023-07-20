Today is an ALERT DAY for strong to severe storms

Today is an ALERT DAY for the potential for severe storms this afternoon ahead of a cold front.
While this morning will be rather uneventful, storms will fire up shortly after lunch and travel very quickly across the state and ABC12 viewing area.
Some of these storms will be capable of large hail and damaging wind gusts.
An isolated small tornado isn't out of the question either.
Temperatures will top out in the low 80s.
Any storms will be over, shortly after dinner as the cold front goes through.
As our wind turns from the southwest to the northwest, we'll have a mix of stars and clouds overnight, with lows around 60 degrees.
We'll see a decrease in cloud cover Friday.
A northerly wind will allow for more sunshine later in the day with comfortable temperatures from the upper 70s to low 80s.
Saturday is shaping up to be a nice day.
Look for lots of sunshine with highs back in the upper 70s to low 80s.
Our next chance for rain and scattered thunderstorms comes Sunday.
