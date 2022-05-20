Tornado strikes Northern Michigan, causes significant damage

GAYLORD, Mich. (WJRT) - National Weather Service employees confirmed a tornado in Gaylord just before 4:00 p.m. Friday afternoon.

State police say several homes and businesses have been damaged. Trees and power lines are blocking roadways leaving thousands without power.

Facebook video from Steven Bischer shows the aftermath of the storm damage that left several businesses and cars damaged with debris scattered in the street.

People are being advised to avoid the area if they can.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer issued the following statement in response to tornado in the Gaylord area.

“We are monitoring the extreme weather situation in Gaylord and Northern Michigan closely. As Michigan State Police have noted, trees and power lines are down, and multiple homes and businesses have been damaged. The MSP urge Michiganders to avoid the Gaylord area. Emergency crews are responding to help residents and assess the damage. Severe thunderstorm watches and warnings remain in effect throughout Northern Michigan. Our thoughts are with the impacted communities and first responders and utility workers who are working hard to keep everyone safe. For up-to-date information and alerts, follow @mspnorthernmi.”