Tornado Warning canceled for part of Tuscola County

  • Updated
Tornado Warning issued for parts of Tuscola and Sanilac counties

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - The National Weather Service issued a Tornado Warning for part of Tuscola County as a severe thunderstorm moved through.

The radar indicated tornado was located roughly along M-46 and moving east at 25 mph. There were no confirmed reports of a twister touching down in the area, however.

The Storm Tracker 12 team was providing live updates on air as the storm continues moving east.

At 2:35 p.m., the storm was located in Kingston and moving toward the Sandusky area. Live doppler radar indicated rotation in the storm, which might indicate a tornado.

The National Weather Service allowed the Tornado Warning to expire at 3 p.m. However, a Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for areas farther east in Sanilac County until 4 p.m.

Stay with ABC12 News for the latest as this situation develops.

