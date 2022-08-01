Tornado Warning canceled for part of Tuscola County

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - The National Weather Service issued a Tornado Warning for part of Tuscola County as a severe thunderstorm moved through.
The radar indicated tornado was located roughly along M-46 and moving east at 25 mph. There were no confirmed reports of a twister touching down in the area, however.
The Storm Tracker 12 team was providing live updates on air as the storm continues moving east.
View of the tornado warned supercell in Tuscola county earlier from MSC's CJ Postal. A tornado warning remains in effect until 3pm. #miwx @CJPostal pic.twitter.com/vdgSBAmyzn— Michigan Storm Chasers (@MiStormChasers) August 1, 2022
At 2:35 p.m., the storm was located in Kingston and moving toward the Sandusky area. Live doppler radar indicated rotation in the storm, which might indicate a tornado.
The National Weather Service allowed the Tornado Warning to expire at 3 p.m. However, a Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for areas farther east in Sanilac County until 4 p.m.
Stay with ABC12 News for the latest as this situation develops.