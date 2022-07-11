Tornado Warning canceled for southern part of Genesee County

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The National Weather Service issued a Tornado Warning for the southern part of Genesee and Oakland counties before canceling it after about 15 minutes.
The severe thunderstorm that caused the Tornado Warning was moving through Fenton and Grand Blanc townships at 11:45 p.m. Tornado sirens were sounding in the Grand Blanc area at the time.
The National Weather Service canceled the Tornado Warning around midnight for the entire area. However, a Severe Thunderstorm Warning remained in effect for northern Oakland and southern Lapeer counties until 12:30 a.m.
The thunderstorm warning also was allowed to expire after the storms raced off to the east of Mid-Michigan.
There were no immediate reports of a tornado touchdown in Mid-Michigan. However, the National Weather Service received a report of a large tree down into the second story of a residence near Fenton around 11:30 p.m.
Consumers Energy reported only a small outage of about 115 customers in the Holly area as of 1 a.m.
