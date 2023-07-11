Tornado Warning canceled in Lapeer and Tuscola counties

UPDATE: All Tornado Warnings have been canceled.
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - The National Weather Service issued Tornado Warning for parts of Lapeer and Tuscola counties on Tuesday afternoon.
The warning was posted around 2:50 p.m. for southeastern Tuscola County and northwestern Lapeer County. A severe thunderstorm was moving through the area with capabilities of producing a tornado.
Residents in the storm's path were advised to seek shelter immediately.
Live doppler radar images showed the storm with possible rotation just southeast of Mayville at 3 p.m. There were no immediate reports of a tornado touchdown in the area.
The Tornado Warning was reduced to an area southwest of Marlette around 3:20 p.m. and canceled entirely at 3:30 p.m.
The storm may also be producing hail. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was in effect for central Tuscola County and parts of Lapeer and Sanilac counties not covered by the Tornado Warning.
A second line of heavy thunderstorms was developing farther toward the west in Saginaw and Tuscola counties. Those storms were moving east, but no watches or warnings had been issued for them by 3:20 p.m.
A separate thunderstorm cell was moving into the Flint area around 3:25 p.m. producing heavy rainfall and gusty winds. No watches or warnings were issued for that storm either.
Stay with the Storm Tracker 12 Weather Team and ABC12 News for updates as storms continue moving through Mid-Michigan.