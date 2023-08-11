Tornado Warnings canceled for southern Mid-Michigan

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 PM EDT THIS
EVENING FOR CENTRAL GENESEE COUNTY...

At 939 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms produced heavy
rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have
fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,
highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor
drainage and low-lying areas.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Flint, Flushing, Davison, Burton and Swartz Creek.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 AM EDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive
rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of southeast Michigan, including the following
counties, Genesee, Livingston and Shiawassee.

* WHEN...Until 1215 AM EDT.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 914 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream
flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen.
- Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over
the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Fenton, Durand, Fowlerville, Perry, Laingsburg, Linden,
Cohoctah, Morrice, Byron, Bancroft, Gaines, Oak Grove, Lake
Fenton, Argentine, Conway Township, Deerfield Township,
Tyrone Township and Shaftsburg.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&
breaking

Tornado Warnings canceled for southern Mid-Michigan

  • Updated
James Poindexter captured this video on I-69 near Morrice during a Tornado Warning around 7:55 p.m. Friday evening, Aug. 11, 2023.

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - A Tornado Warning was in effect for Genesee, Livingston and Shiawassee counties on Friday evening as a line of severe thunderstorms moved through Mid-Michigan.

The Tornado Warnings all expired by 9:30 p.m. as the storm system weakened while moving east.

The cell that produced the Tornado Warning was located over Morrice and moving east at 20 mph around 8 p.m. The storm passed over Bancroft and Byron by 8:40 p.m.

The National Weather Service issued additional Tornado Warnings for Genesee, Oakland and Livingston counties as the storm continued moving east during the evening hours.

Weather radar indicated there was rotation consistent with a tornado, but there were no immediate reports of a twister touching down Friday evening. The storm also may have produced quarter-sized hail.

Tornado sirens were going off in southern Genesee County around 8:50 p.m.


The Shiawassee County 911 Central Dispatch center confirmed there was heavy storm damage in the Perry area. Emergency crews were assessing the damage Friday evening and asking the public to avoid the area.

Consumers Energy reported around 675 customers without power along M-52 south of I-69 around Perry as of 9:30 p.m. Residents in the area say large trees were uprooted and homes were damaged.

The Genesee County 911 Communications Center reported an unconfirmed funnel cloud spotted by a police officer in the area of Dort Highway and Davison Road around 8:30 p.m.

A separate Flash Flood Warning was in effect for central Genesee County until 11:45 p.m. That area received 1 to 3 inches of rain in a very short amount of time, which overwhelmed the storm sewer system.

The Flint and Flint Township fire departments also were responding to several reports of vehicles stranded on flooded roadways:

  • Fenton Road and Lexington Avenue.
  • 2700 block of Terrace Drive.
  • Miller Road and Ballenger Highway.
  • Northbound and southbound I-75 at Corunna Road.
  • Bristol Road and Holiday Drive.
  • 2700 block of Lapeer Road in Flint.

Anyone who encounters water across a roadway should turn around and avoid driving through.

