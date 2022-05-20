UPDATE: 2 killed, 40+ hurt, NWS confirms EF3 tornado in Gaylord

UPDATE: Authorities now confirm two people have died following the tornado that touched down in Gaylord, Friday. The two people in their 70s lived at a mobile home park. The National Weather Service rated the tornado an EF3 with winds reaching 150 mph..

GAYLORD, Mich. (AP) — A tornado that hammered a northern Michigan town has injured at least 40 people and killed at least one other.

Michigan State Police say 23 patients went to Otsego Memorial Hospital in Gaylord, 12 went to Grayling Hospital, eight went to McLaren Northern Michigan Hospital in Petoskey and one went to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City.

Munson Healthcare spokesman Brian Lawson said Friday that he had no details about the person who was killed or the conditions of those who were hurt by the tornado that rushed through Gaylord, a city of about 4,200, at about 3:45 p.m.

He said the pace of people being brought to Otsego Memorial Hospital had slowed since the hours right after the storm.

Mike Klepadlo, who owns a car repair shop in Gaylord, says he and his workers took cover in a bathroom, and that he feels lucky to be alive because it blew the back off the building.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Republican State Sen. Jim Stamas of Midland both traveled to Gaylord on Friday evening to survey the damage and show support for first responders.

Whitmer also signed a State of Emergency for Otsego County while she was in town. That allows the state to provide additional resources to support rescue and recovery efforts.