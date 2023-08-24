UPDATE: Reports of a tornado in Ingham County

UPDATE: The tornado warning for Genesee County has been canceled.
There are reports of damage in Ingham County from a reported tornado.
The Ingham County Sheriff's Office says that there are many downed trees and powerlines.
According to the Ingham County Emergency Management, the tornado sirens were activated at 9:28 p.m. They add that there were winds in excess of 70-80 miles per hour.
According to Consumers Energy, nearly 200,000 people are without power across the State of Michigan as of 11:11 p.m., with many of the reported outages south of Lansing.
This is a developing story. Stay with ABC12 as we learn more.
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Tornado Warning has been issued for Genesee County until 10 p.m.
Flint, Grand Blanc, Burton and Atlas are included in the warning.
Tune into ABC12 on air or download our Stormtracker12 Weather App for more details.