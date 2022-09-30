Utility crews, volunteers, animal rescue workers from Michigan deployed to Florida

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Hundreds of Michiganders are answering calls for help from Florida after the devastating Hurricane Ian caused severe damage this week.

Several hundred utility crews are heading south from Michigan this week to help restore power to millions of customers. They are joined by dozens of volunteers helping to provide food and shelter for people and animals the storm's wake.

"During difficult times, Michiganders step up," said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. "The State of Michigan stands ready to provide relief to Florida and other states predicted to be impacted by Hurricane Ian."

DTE Energy sent 400 lineworkers south earlier this week before Ian made landfall. They staged north of the storm's path and now are at work in the Sunshine State to restore power.

DTE says more utility crews are available and ready to deploy into Georgia and South Carolina if needed. Hurricane Ian made landfall along the East Coast again Friday and will wreak more havoc on the region.

"Our hearts are with the millions affected by this hurricane, and the thousands of utility workers from across the country who will be undertaking this dangerous and critical work," said Joseph Musallam, vice president of DTE Electric Distribution Operations.

Additional municipal electric utility crews from Traverse City, Clinton, Coldwater, Grand Haven, Holland, Lansing, Niles, Sturgis, Wyandotte and Zeeland all activated to help restore power in Florida this week.

International Transmission Co. of Novi, which owns thousands of miles of high voltage power distribution lines in Michigan, also sent some of its crews to Florida.

Besides utility crews, the American Red Cross of Michigan deployed 30 volunteers to Florida with five of the organization's emergency response vehicles. Additional volunteers will deploy when Florida's airports reopen.

"The American Red Cross and our partners are working around the clock across multiple states to provide help as people in Florida deal with the storm’s catastrophic aftermath and Ian takes aim today at South Carolina with life-threatening flooding, storm surge and hurricane-force winds," said Mary Lynn Foster, regional chief executive officer of the American Red Cross Michigan Region.

Michigan Humane sent its State Animal Response Team with four animal search and rescue volunteers to Florida this week. They will assist with water-related searches for animals affected by flooding from Hurricane Ian.

"Our Animal Search and Rescue team is among the most highly trained, qualified teams in the nation," said Michigan Humane President and CEO Matt Pepper. "People often sacrifice their own health and safety for that of their pets in times like this. Our efforts ensure they don’t have to."