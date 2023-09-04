Very hot & humid weather continues into Tuesday

Very hot & humid weather persisted on Labor Day, as temperatures rose to near 90 degrees for most of us.
It's been a day to be on or near the water, or even just stay indoors to beat the heat.
We have a couple more days of mid-summer heat, before cooler weather returns.
Overnight will be warm & muggy with lows on either side of 70 degrees.
A southwest breeze Tuesday will keep extra hot & humid air over us.
An isolated thunderstorm is possible into the afternoon, but most of us will stay dry.
Temperatures return to the upper 80s to low 90s.
It will feel more like the low to mid 90s.
A cold front approaches on Wednesday, sending some rain and scattered thunderstorms our way.
There's a marginal risk for severe storms capable of high wind gusts are quarter size hail, as afternoon highs settle into the low to mid 80s.
Keep in mind 77 is normal for this time of year.
Showers linger into Thursday with highs in the low 70s.
Dry weather hold from Friday into next weekend with below normal upper 60s to low 70s.