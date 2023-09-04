Warm and Humid conditions are expected for Labor Day

A warm start to our morning will lead to a very warm and humid Labor Day across mid-Michigan. Under mostly sunny skies, look for high temperatures climbing into the upper-80s to around 90. Tonight, skies should remain mostly clear with lows in the upper-60s to around 70.
On Tuesday, most of the time will be dry, but the afternoon heat and humidity combination could touch off a pop-up thunderstorm. Highs are expected to reach up to near 90 under partly sunny skies.
Wednesday is likely to bring scattered thunderstorms, a few of which may be strong. The Storm Prediction Center has included most of the area under a Marginal risk for severe weather, which is a level 1 of 5. While highs will be a touch cooler in the mid-80s, it still will be very humid.
Humidity begins to drop some on Thursday and Friday, but lingering showers and a few rumbles of thunder remain possible to end the week. Right now, favoring next weekend to be dry under partly sunny skies. Highs Thursday through Sunday should range from the upper-60s to mid-70s.
-Meteorologist Isaac Cleland