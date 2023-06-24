We are starting off with some patchy fog this morning. It will be a humid day under partly to mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid-80s. Tonight, we'll be partly cloudy with lows in the mid-60s.
Tomorrow remains a very warm and humid day and that will likely result in the development of showers and thunderstorms by afternoon. Some isolated or scattered shower/storm activity is possible late morning through early afternoon. The primary time for storms, though, looks to be 3-10pm or so. Some of the storms may contain gusty winds and small hail. Isolated damaging winds and large hail cannot be ruled out.
Rain continues to be likely on Monday and Tuesday as we cool into the 70s. Many areas should receive a half inch or more with 1-2 inches a pretty good bet as well, especially where heavy thunderstorms occur. Certainly some much needed rain. We'll dry back out by Wednesday.
-Meteorologist Isaac Cleland