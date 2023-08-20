Today will be a partly to mostly sunny warm and humid day with highs in the upper-80s. It will feel like 90 to 97 with the humidity. Tonight, lows will fall into the lower-60s under partly cloudy skies. On Monday, Partly Sunny skies are forecast with winds shifting to the northeast. This will bring in cooler air resulting in highs near 70 along to lakeshore to near 80 inland.
A somewhat complex setup will exist mid to late week. The upper-level pattern supports a very warm to hot summer weather pattern, but a warm front will be southwest of us Tuesday and Wednesday. This keeps the ABC12 viewing area on the cooler side of things. Tuesday and Wednesday will likely see 70s for highs while the southwest side of lower Michigan climbs into the upper-80s and lower-90s. This strong of a temperature difference could be a focal point for thunderstorm development.
On Thursday, the warm front briefly moves northeast of us and that should allow temperatures to climb up to near 90 for us as well. A cold front will pass quickly, though, Thursday night, bringing our best chance for Showers and Thunderstorms this week. That being said, all chances for rain are fairly low at this point because confidence is low on timing and placement of storms Tuesday through Friday.
Much cooler air spills into lower Michigan next weekend. Fall is still trying to come early even with summer fighting this upcoming week. We'll maintain a low-end chance of an isolated shower on Saturday, but most of next weekend ends up being dry with highs in the upper-60s to lower-70s. Lows at night could dip into the 40s.
-Meteorologist Isaac Cleland