...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 10 PM EST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6
inches.

* WHERE...Shiawassee, Genesee, Lapeer, Livingston, Oakland,
Macomb and Washtenaw Counties.

* WHEN...From 7 AM to 10 PM EST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Light snow will develop around 8 am,
however, amounts and impacts during the morning commute are
expected to remain minimal. Snow will then steadily increase in
intensity with the peak of the heaviest snowfall rates between
10 am and 4 pm Wednesday. Travel conditions will deteriorate
considerably during the afternoon into the early commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

&&

Wednesday is an "Alert Day" for accumulating snow and slick roads.

  • 0

Yet another day with above normal temperatures for January.

However, that's about to change.

Look for a lot of clouds overnight with lows from the upper 20s to around 30.

Wednesday is an "Alert Day" with snow beginning around 7-8am, moving from south to north and east.

1"-3" are expected for northern parts of our viewing area, and 3"-5" south, including the Thumb and I-69 corridor.

Snow will be wet and slushy with highs in the low 30s.

A east to northeast wind will gust to 25 mph.

Clouds and a few flurries are expected Thursday with a high near 30 degrees.

Snow showers move in late night Friday.

Colder weather is expected into the weekend with highs in the 20s.

