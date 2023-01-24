Wednesday is an "Alert Day" for accumulating snow and slick roads.

Yet another day with above normal temperatures for January.
However, that's about to change.
Look for a lot of clouds overnight with lows from the upper 20s to around 30.
Wednesday is an "Alert Day" with snow beginning around 7-8am, moving from south to north and east.
1"-3" are expected for northern parts of our viewing area, and 3"-5" south, including the Thumb and I-69 corridor.
Snow will be wet and slushy with highs in the low 30s.
A east to northeast wind will gust to 25 mph.
Clouds and a few flurries are expected Thursday with a high near 30 degrees.
Snow showers move in late night Friday.
Colder weather is expected into the weekend with highs in the 20s.