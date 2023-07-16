We'll have dry but smoky weather to start the work week

A few isolated showers and weak thunderstorms dotted northern parts of the lower peninsula Sunday afternoon.
Some brief heavy rain fell, but nothing widespread.
A few showers are possible overnight with lows near 60 degrees.
The week starts off dry dry.
Another Air Quality Alert is in effect for all of mid-Michigan due to smoke from Canadian wildfires.
Be prepared to stay indoors if you are sensitive to the poor air quality.
Through the haze will be plenty of sunshine with highs up to 80 degrees.
Tuesday and Wednesday will both be dry days with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.
Our next chance of rain & thunderstorms will be on Thursday.