...Air Quality Alert in effect for Sunday July 16th and Monday July
17th...

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has
extended the Air Quality Action Day through Monday July 17th for
elevated levels of fine particulate (PM2.5). Air Quality Index (AQI)
levels are expected to be in the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups (AQI
Orange) range.

The Action Day is in effect for the following Michigan counties...

Midland...Bay...Huron...Saginaw...Tuscola...Sanilac...Shiawassee...
Genesee...Lapeer...St. Clair...Livingston...Oakland...Macomb...
Washtenaw...Wayne...Lenawee and Monroe.

Smoke originating from wildfires in west and central Canada continues
to move across the state Sunday with increases in PM2.5 expected. The
Air Quality Index will likely increase into the Unhealthy for
Sensitive Groups (Orange) range; however, hourly concentrations
reaching the Unhealthy (Red) level are possible. The smoke plume will
linger across much of the Lower Peninsula on Monday.

Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should limit
prolonged or heavy exertion.

Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution,
such as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.

Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible and
reduce refueling your vehicle.

Keep windows closed overnight to prevent smoke from getting indoors
and, if possible, run central air conditioning with MERV-13 or higher
rated filters.

For further information, please see the Michigan Department of
Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy's Air Quality page on the
internet at: http://www.deqmiair.org/

We'll have dry but smoky weather to start the work week

A few isolated showers and weak thunderstorms dotted northern parts of the lower peninsula Sunday afternoon.

Some brief heavy rain fell, but nothing widespread.

A few showers are possible overnight with lows near 60 degrees.

The week starts off dry dry.

Another Air Quality Alert is in effect for all of mid-Michigan due to smoke from Canadian wildfires.

Be prepared to stay indoors if you are sensitive to the poor air quality.

Through the haze will be plenty of sunshine with highs up to 80 degrees.

Tuesday and Wednesday will both be dry days with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Our next chance of rain & thunderstorms will be on Thursday.

