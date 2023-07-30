We'll have some pleasant weather to start the week and first days of August

We ended the weekend with very comfortable weather, after a cold front yesterday swept away hot & humid air.
Overnight will be on the cool side, with lows in the low to mid 50s and lots of stars.
Normal is 60 this time of year.
The last day of July starts off with lots of sunshine.
More clouds arrive later in the day.
An isolated shower isn't out of the question.
Look for afternoon highs in the upper 70s.
For the first day of August on Tuesday, expects lots of sunshine with highs near 80 degrees.
There's a full Super Sturgeon Moon in the sky too, officially at 1:33pm.
Our next chance for rain appears to be on Thursday with highs in the mid 80s.