We'll start the week off with cooler weather

Our weekend ended with very hot & humid conditions.
It felt like a sauna and more like Miami then mid-Michigan.
A cold front will end our summer swelter.
We'll see an increase in clouds overnight with mild low to mid 60s.
Look for a mix of sun & clouds Monday with a wide range of temperatures due to a northeast breeze.
Close to the water and north, will be the coolest, just upper 60s to low 70s.
Farther inland, lots of upper 70s to low 80s will be popular.
Below normal and more comfortable mid to upper 70s will hang around Tuesday.
An approaching warm front Wednesday will give us a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.
Thursday will be hazy, hot & humid with afternoon temperatures soaring into the low 90s.