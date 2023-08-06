Wet and Cool Sunday

Today will be a wet, rainy day with highs only in the lower-70s at best. When rain is coming down, which will be much of the day, temperatures will likely hold in the upper-60s. Look for occasional breaks in the rain, too. Certainly not typical for August. Our normal high for today is 81 and we will fall far short of that. Some occasional embedded thunder is possible. 0.5" to 1.0" of rain will be common in most areas, with some locations seeing localized amounts between 1" and 2" possible.
Tonight, rain remains likely during the evening before becoming more scattered overnight. Lows will fall into the lower-60s.
On Monday, the sky condition will be mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers possible. It will not be as wet as today. Temperatures will continue to run below the normal as highs only reach the mid-70s.
We'll have a chance to dry out by Tuesday under partly sunny skies as highs climb right back to where they should be at 80 to 82. Wednesday will be a dry, warm one with highs climbing up to near 85. Scattered rain and thunderstorm chances return Thursday through Saturday. If things time out correctly, we may have a chance at some strong storms.
-Meteorologist Isaac Cleland