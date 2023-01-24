Wet to slick roads will slow down your Thursday morning commute.

Snow has ended across mid-Michigan.
But, not before enough had fallen to bust out the shovels and snow blowers for some residents.
Just south of Fenton, 6" was reported.
Midland, Bay City, Flint and New Lothrop all picked up about 3.5" of snow.
Saginaw saw around 2".
The storm has rapidly pushed off to the northeast leaving us with quiet conditions overnight.
Lows will fall into the upper 20s to around 30 degrees.
Thursday will be cloudy with afternoon temperatures from the upper 20s to low 30s.
Some flurries are possible from time to time.
Another weak clipper pushes in late Friday, bringing a little more snow.
Then there's another chance for accumulating snow Saturday into Sunday.
We'll also track some colder temperatures headed our way for this weekend and next week.