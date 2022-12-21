 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE FRIDAY
NIGHT...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 30 knots from the west with
gusts up to 50 knots. The largest significant waves will be 7
feet with a potential maximum wave height of 10 feet.

* WHERE...Outer Saginaw Bay SW of Alabaster to Port Austin MI to
Inner Saginaw Bay, Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to
Bay Port MI, Port Austin to Harbor Beach MI, Harbor Beach to
Port Sanilac MI and Port Sanilac to Port Huron MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 7 PM EST Friday
with the largest waves expected around 1 AM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous waves which
could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should prepare to remain in port, alter course, and/or
secure the vessel for severe conditions before conditions
deteriorate.

&&

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THURSDAY TO 4 AM EST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 7
inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.

* WHERE...Shiawassee, Genesee, Lapeer, St. Clair, Livingston,
Oakland and Macomb Counties.

* WHEN...From 7 PM Thursday to 4 AM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Widespread blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty
winds could bring down tree branches and produce sporadic power
outages.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Very cold conditions will persist into the
weekend with wind chills below zero into Saturday and Sunday.
Scattered lake effect snow showers may bring additional light
accumulations into Saturday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

&&

What is a bomb cyclone? Here's what you need to know

  • 0
What is a bomb cyclone? Here's what you need to know

Bomb cyclone is a term given to a rapidly strengthening storm that fulfills one important criterion. Generally, pressure must drop 24 millibars (a unit of pressure) within 24 hours.

 CNN Weather

Bomb. It's not a word you can say on an airplane (cue Ben Stiller). You also have to be careful when using it to describe a storm system.

But the term "bomb cyclone" does pop up from time to time in weather stories. Here's what it means:

What makes a storm a bomb cyclone?

Bomb cyclone is a term given to a rapidly strengthening storm that fulfills one important criterion. Generally, pressure must drop 24 millibars (a unit of pressure) within 24 hours.

However, that benchmark is also based on the latitude of the storm. So, the millibar requirement can change depending on where the storm forms.

But why's it called that?

The term can be traced back to a meteorological research paper published in a 1980 edition of Monthly Weather Review.

Its authors, MIT meteorologists Fred Sanders and John Gyakum, built upon work by Swedish meteorology researcher Tor Bergeron, who had initially defined "rapidly deepening" storms as those that met the 24 millibars-in-24 hours criterion.

But Bergeron was way up in Scandinavia, where storms strengthen much quicker because of the latitude (remember the Coriolis effect?).

Sanders and Gyakum adjusted the ground rules to vary based on latitude. They added the term "bomb" because of the explosive power that these storms derive from rapid pressure drops (though Gyakum reportedly doesn't use that word anymore because of its reference to weaponry).

How do you adjust the rules?

Since you read down this far, I feel obligated to give you the actual equation -- and if you love it, perhaps you should consider pursuing a career in meteorology!

To calculate the pressure drop needed for a bomb cyclone, you take the sine of the latitude where the low pressure is located and divide it by the sine of 60 degrees (and you thought you would never use trigonometry).

Why 60 degrees? That's the latitude where Bergeron was when he developed the initial scale.

Once you do the calculation, multiply that result by 24, and that is the number of millibars the storm's pressure must drop to officially qualify it as a bomb cyclone at the given latitude.

