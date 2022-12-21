What is a bomb cyclone? Here's what you need to know

Weather Alert

...STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 30 knots from the west with gusts up to 50 knots. The largest significant waves will be 7 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 10 feet. * WHERE...Outer Saginaw Bay SW of Alabaster to Port Austin MI to Inner Saginaw Bay, Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI, Port Austin to Harbor Beach MI, Harbor Beach to Port Sanilac MI and Port Sanilac to Port Huron MI. * WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 7 PM EST Friday with the largest waves expected around 1 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should prepare to remain in port, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions before conditions deteriorate. &&