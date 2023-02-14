 Skip to main content
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 7 PM EST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 25 knots from the
southwest with gusts up to 39 knots expected.

* WHERE...Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...During the Gale Warning, the maximum winds are expected
around 10 AM EST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Little to no waves are expected with
significant ice coverage across the inner bay. Ice floes and ice
breakup in areas of shallower ice may be possible due to the
strong winds.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 4 PM EST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts of 45 to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Michigan.

* WHEN...From 7 AM to 4 PM EST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Gusty south winds will increase gradually
overnight tonight, but the strongest wind gusts will come
Wednesday morning into parts of the afternoon as strong
southwesterly flow overspreads the area behind a cold front.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Wind Advisory issued for much of Mid-Michigan on Wednesday

February 14th, 2023 Morning Weather

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Tranquil weather to start this week will make a sharp turn into very windy conditions on Wednesday.

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. covering the area of Mid-Michigan south of Bay, Huron, Midland and Isabella counties.

The Storm Tracker 12 Weather Team is forecasting steady winds of 25 to 30 mph out of the west and southwest during that time. Wind gusts could reach nearly 50 mph at times.

Gusts that high can cause tree damage and sporadic power outages. Winds also could blow around lighter objects and try push around vehicles, especially those with higher profiles, while driving.

High temperatures on Wednesday will reach the low 50s around midday before tumbling through the afternoon and evening hours. Thursday will be colder with the development of rain, mix and snow.

