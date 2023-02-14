Wind Advisory issued for much of Mid-Michigan on Wednesday

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Tranquil weather to start this week will make a sharp turn into very windy conditions on Wednesday.
The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. covering the area of Mid-Michigan south of Bay, Huron, Midland and Isabella counties.
The Storm Tracker 12 Weather Team is forecasting steady winds of 25 to 30 mph out of the west and southwest during that time. Wind gusts could reach nearly 50 mph at times.
Gusts that high can cause tree damage and sporadic power outages. Winds also could blow around lighter objects and try push around vehicles, especially those with higher profiles, while driving.
High temperatures on Wednesday will reach the low 50s around midday before tumbling through the afternoon and evening hours. Thursday will be colder with the development of rain, mix and snow.