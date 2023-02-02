Wind Chill Advisory issued for Mid-Michigan on Friday

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Arctic weather will return to Mid-Michigan to end the work week.
The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Chill Advisory for the region from 1 to 9 a.m. Friday, when feels-like temperatures are expected to fall below -15 degrees.
People or animals who are outdoors for long periods of time during the advisory are susceptible to hypothermia or frostbite. Pet owners are reminded to bring animals indoors Thursday night so they can stay warm.
Temperatures will drop quickly Thursday evening as polar air plunges into Mid-Michigan from the north. The northern parts of Mid-Michigan will see temperatures in the teens by Thursday evening.
Winds will increase at the same time, dropping wind chill readings into the single digits in part of Mid-Michigan.
The low temperature on Friday morning will fall to near zero -- and many parts of the region will dip below zero. With a steady northwest wind of 10 to 15 mph and gusts into the 20s, wind chill readings will plunge to -15 degrees or colder.
Scattered lake effect snow flurries are likely around Mid-Michigan on Thursday night and Friday.
The high temperature on Friday mostly will stay in the single digits below 10 degrees in all of Mid-Michigan. Wind chills likely will stay around -5 to -10 degrees as the northwest wind lightens to 10 mph.
Saturday morning also will start cold with a low temperature at or below zero for much of Mid-Michigan. However, temperatures will warm into the mid-20s by the afternoon.
Daily high temperatures around the region will continue warming into the 30s for Sunday and possibly into the low 40s by early next week.