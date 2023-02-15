 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 10 PM EST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT... A mix of snow and sleet in the morning then a mix of
sleet and freezing rain in the afternoon expected. Total snow
accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations up to a
tenth inch.

* WHERE...Shiawassee, Genesee, Lapeer, St. Clair, Livingston,
Oakland and Macomb Counties.

* WHEN...From 10 AM to 10 PM EST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS... Peak precipitation intensity is expected
from 1 PM to 5 PM.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Plan for longer travel time Thursday afternoon and evening. Slow
down and use caution while driving.

&&

Winds reportedly blow over semi-truck south of Frankenmuth

  • Updated
  • 0

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - High winds are blamed for blowing a semi-truck off the road between Frankenmuth and Birch Run on Wednesday.

The truck driver said he was heading down Gera Road, when he passed a tree line before reaching an open field with no trees along the road.

The driver, who was not injured, said a gust of wind pushed the truck into the ditch when he reached an open area with no trees blocking the wind along the road.

The truck took down some power lines, which caused a small outage along Gera Road between Birch Run and Canada roads Wednesday afternoon.

Consumers Energy reported about 30 customers without power in the area with an estimated restoration time of 7:45 p.m. Monday.

All of Mid-Michigan south of Saginaw Bay was under a Wind Advisory from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday. The Storm Tracker 12 Weather Team forecast sustained winds of 25 to 30 mph and gusts topping 50 mph at times.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you