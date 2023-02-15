Winds reportedly blow over semi-truck south of Frankenmuth

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - High winds are blamed for blowing a semi-truck off the road between Frankenmuth and Birch Run on Wednesday.
The truck driver said he was heading down Gera Road, when he passed a tree line before reaching an open field with no trees along the road.
The driver, who was not injured, said a gust of wind pushed the truck into the ditch when he reached an open area with no trees blocking the wind along the road.
The truck took down some power lines, which caused a small outage along Gera Road between Birch Run and Canada roads Wednesday afternoon.
Consumers Energy reported about 30 customers without power in the area with an estimated restoration time of 7:45 p.m. Monday.
All of Mid-Michigan south of Saginaw Bay was under a Wind Advisory from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday. The Storm Tracker 12 Weather Team forecast sustained winds of 25 to 30 mph and gusts topping 50 mph at times.