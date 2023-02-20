Winter storm bringing chances for ice, sleet, snow in Mid-Michigan

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - A winter storm system heading toward Mid-Michigan could bring heavy snow, freezing rain and sleet for mid-week.
The Storm Tracker 12 Weather Team has declared Alert Days for Wednesday and Thursday as the weather system continues developing. Amounts of precipitation and the exact track of the storm haven't been determined.
Meteorologists are tracking the potential for snow, freezing rain, rain and sleet with a storm system expected to last for most of two days.
Snow is expected to develop in the Great Lakes Bay Region on Wednesday morning, which could affect the morning commute that day. Snow will become scattered midday before the main round of precipitation moves in from the south, spreading northward across the Lower Peninsula during the afternoon.
It is starting to look likely areas north of the bay will see at least 4 inches of snow with the heaviest snow Wednesday evening into Thursday morning. Northeast winds will gust to 45 mph at times, causing blowing snow.
Areas farther south are more likely to see a mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain. The dividing lines between precipitation types and amounts will be determined as weather models update.
The Wednesday evening and Thursday morning commutes across all of Mid-Michigan could be a mess with freezing rain, sleet and snow depending on how the storm system sets up across the region.
Stay turned to the Storm Tracker 12 Weather Team for updates as the forecast becomes clearer.