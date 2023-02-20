 Skip to main content
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 4 PM EST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 26 knots from the west
with gusts up to 37 knots. The largest significant waves will
be 4 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 5 feet.

* WHERE...Outer Saginaw Bay SW of Alabaster to Port Austin MI to
Inner Saginaw Bay, Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to
Bay Port MI and Port Sanilac to Port Huron MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 1 PM EST Tuesday
with the largest waves expected around 12 PM EST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.

Winter storm bringing chances for ice, sleet, snow in Mid-Michigan

Meteorologists are closely watching a developing winter storm heading toward Mid-Michigan on Wednesday and Thursday.

February 20th, 2023 Morning Weather

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - A winter storm system heading toward Mid-Michigan could bring heavy snow, freezing rain and sleet for mid-week.

The Storm Tracker 12 Weather Team has declared Alert Days for Wednesday and Thursday as the weather system continues developing. Amounts of precipitation and the exact track of the storm haven't been determined.

Meteorologists are tracking the potential for snow, freezing rain, rain and sleet with a storm system expected to last for most of two days.

Snow is expected to develop in the Great Lakes Bay Region on Wednesday morning, which could affect the morning commute that day. Snow will become scattered midday before the main round of precipitation moves in from the south, spreading northward across the Lower Peninsula during the afternoon.

It is starting to look likely areas north of the bay will see at least 4 inches of snow with the heaviest snow Wednesday evening into Thursday morning. Northeast winds will gust to 45 mph at times, causing blowing snow.

Areas farther south are more likely to see a mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain. The dividing lines between precipitation types and amounts will be determined as weather models update.

The Wednesday evening and Thursday morning commutes across all of Mid-Michigan could be a mess with freezing rain, sleet and snow depending on how the storm system sets up across the region.

Stay turned to the Storm Tracker 12 Weather Team for updates as the forecast becomes clearer.

