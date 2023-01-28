Winter Storm Warning issued for Great Lakes Bay Region

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM EST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. * WHERE...Sanilac, Shiawassee, Genesee and Lapeer Counties. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 10 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will increase in coverage and intensity through the evening hours and persist overnight. Snow may become heavy at times during the early morning hours. Snow intensity then decreases through Sunday morning before tapering off from west to east. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. &&