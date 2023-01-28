Winter Storm Warning issued for Great Lakes Bay Region

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Part of Mid-Michigan is under a Winter Storm Warning for an overnight snowfall, which could add up to half a foot in some areas.
The National Weather Service issued the Winter Storm Warning for 7 p.m. Saturday through 10 a.m. Sunday. It includes the Great Lakes Bay Region counties of Bay, Midland, Saginaw, Tuscola, Huron, Isabella and Gratiot.
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for several counties north and south of the warning area. That includes Genesee, Lapeer, Shiawassee, Sanilac, Arenac, Gladwin, Iosco, Ogemaw and Roscommon counties.
The Storm Tracker 12 Weather Team has issued an Alert Day for 7 p.m. Saturday through Sunday afternoon.
Storm Tracker 12 is calling for about 3 to 5 inches of snow in all of Mid-Michigan. Totals could be higher around the Great Lakes Bay Region.
A light wintry mix is possible around Metro Detroit and precipitation should fall mostly as rain south of the I-94 corridor.
Snowfall will begin late Saturday afternoon and pick up in intensity through the evening hours. The heaviest snow is expected from around 7 p.m. Saturday into the early hours of Sunday.
Snowfall rates will taper off into flurries on Sunday morning and come to an end during the afternoon hours. Roads likely will remain slippery and snow covered around Mid-Michigan for much of Sunday.
The last day of January on Tuesday likely will be the coldest day of the month with a high temperature in the teens and a morning low temperature in the single digits.