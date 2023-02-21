Winter Storm Warning issued for ice, snow storm coming to Mid-Michigan

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - The National Weather Service has upgraded most of Mid-Michigan to a Winter Storm Warning for an ice and snow storm moving toward the region.
The warning will be in effect from noon Wednesday through 4 a.m. Thursday covering all of Mid-Michigan. A separate Ice Storm Warning covers areas to the south along I-94, including Livingston and Oakland counties.
The Storm Tracker 12 Weather Team is predicting a heavy snowfall event for the northern part of Mid-Michigan and significant icing for counties along I-69 and to the south.
Upwards of 10 inches of snow is possible north of Saginaw Bay, where only snow is expected. Snowfall amounts will decrease and freezing rain totals will increase to the south through the Great Lakes Bay Region.
The Flint area could receive about 2 inches of snow, as well as a quarter-inch of ice Wednesday and Thursday.
Travel conditions will deteriorate through the day on Wednesday as the ice and snow spreads across Mid-Michigan and as winds pick up off Lake Huron. Temperatures will reach the freezing mark of 32 degrees on Wednesday.
Travel conditions will be very poor Wednesday evening through Thursday morning. Most of the precipitation will move out of Mid-Michigan by midday Thursday, but some flurries and freezing drizzle will linger in some areas.
Strong winds will pick up from the west on Thursday, ushering in colder air. High temperatures will reach the 30s on Thursday, but remain in the 20s on Friday.
Consumers Energy is monitoring weather forecasts and preparing for the possibility of widespread power outages caused by ice and high winds in Mid-Michigan.
The utility is loading trucks with essential equipment needed to restore power and staging crews in areas where they expect the most extensive damage.
Consumers Energy offered the following tips for Mid-Michigan residents to prepare for the storm:
- Make sure all electronic devices are fully charged with an emergency power source available.
- Assemble an emergency kit with flashlights, extra batteries, water, canned food, blankets, medication, baby supplies, pet food and battery-operated radio.
- Unplug sensitive electronics like TVs, computers and printers.
- Keep portable generators at least 25 feet away from any doors, windows or fresh air intakes. Never operate a generator indoors to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning.
- Avoid running vehicles in an enclosed garage or using a gas stove for heat.
- Remain aware of utility crews working along slippery roads during the storm.