...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 4 AM EST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10
inches. Winds gust as high as 35 to 45 mph.

* WHERE...Huron, Saginaw, Tuscola, Sanilac, Shiawassee, Genesee
and Lapeer Counties.

* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 4 AM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Very heavy snow rates, on the order of 1 to
2+ inches per hour, are likely over a short three to six hour
window. These heavy rates are likely mainly late this evening
into tonight. The peak rates occur this evening followed by
moderate snow after midnight. Winds gusting to 45 mph may result
in rapid reductions to visibility and isolated power outages
will be possible from the cumulative impacts of accumulating wet
snow and gusty winds.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Winter Storm Warning issued for Mid-Michigan ahead of heavy snow

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Parts of Mid-Michigan were upgraded to a Winter Storm Warning ahead of a heavy snowfall event primarily in the southern part of the region Friday evening.

The National Weather Service issued the Winter Storm Warning for Genesee, Saginaw, Huron, Tuscola, Lapeer and Shiawassee counties from 3 p.m. Friday through 4 a.m. Saturday.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Bay, Midland, Isabella and Gratiot counties.

The Storm Tracker 12 Weather Team expects heavy snowfall over about 12 hours along the I-69 corridor and into the Thumb. Accumulations of up to 12 inches of snow are possible in the Flint area and parts of the Thumb.

Snowfall totals will decrease farther north with about 3 to 6 inches of snow around the Great Lakes Bay Region. Only a few inches of snow are expected north and west of Saginaw Bay.

Snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour are likely in the heaviest swath of snow. The snow itself will be very wet and heavy, which will lead to deteriorating road conditions Friday evening.

The exact track, strength and speed for the storm system could change, which may alter where the heaviest snow falls.

High temperatures will reach the mid to upper 30s on Friday afternoon before the snow starts to fall.

Peaks of sun are likely Saturday, as high temperatures climb to around 40 during the afternoon, helping melt the snow on area roads.

Another winter weather system on Monday may be a light mix of precipitation. Stay with the Storm Tracker 12 Weather Team on air and online for updates as this storm moves closer.

