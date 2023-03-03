Winter Storm Warning issued for Mid-Michigan ahead of heavy snow

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Parts of Mid-Michigan were upgraded to a Winter Storm Warning ahead of a heavy snowfall event primarily in the southern part of the region Friday evening.

The National Weather Service issued the Winter Storm Warning for Genesee, Saginaw, Huron, Tuscola, Lapeer and Shiawassee counties from 3 p.m. Friday through 4 a.m. Saturday.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Bay, Midland, Isabella and Gratiot counties.

The Storm Tracker 12 Weather Team expects heavy snowfall over about 12 hours along the I-69 corridor and into the Thumb. Accumulations of up to 12 inches of snow are possible in the Flint area and parts of the Thumb.

Snowfall totals will decrease farther north with about 3 to 6 inches of snow around the Great Lakes Bay Region. Only a few inches of snow are expected north and west of Saginaw Bay.

Snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour are likely in the heaviest swath of snow. The snow itself will be very wet and heavy, which will lead to deteriorating road conditions Friday evening.

The exact track, strength and speed for the storm system could change, which may alter where the heaviest snow falls.

High temperatures will reach the mid to upper 30s on Friday afternoon before the snow starts to fall.

Peaks of sun are likely Saturday, as high temperatures climb to around 40 during the afternoon, helping melt the snow on area roads.

Another winter weather system on Monday may be a light mix of precipitation. Stay with the Storm Tracker 12 Weather Team on air and online for updates as this storm moves closer.