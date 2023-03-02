 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM FRIDAY TO 4 AM EST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to
10 inches likely. Winds gust as high as 35 to 45 mph.

* WHERE...Huron, Saginaw, Tuscola, Sanilac, Shiawassee, Genesee,
Lapeer and St. Clair Counties.

* WHEN...From Friday afternoon through late Friday night.

* IMPACTS...Plan on rapid deterioration of travel conditions
during late afternoon. The hazardous conditions will impact the
evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS... Very heavy snow rates, on the order of 1
to 2+ inches per hour, are likely over a short three to six hour
window. These heavy rates are likely mainly Friday night. The
peak rates occur Friday evening followed by moderate snow after
midnight. Winds gusting to 45 mph may result in rapid
reductions to visibility and isolated power outages will be
possible from the cumulative impacts of accumulating wet snow
and gusty winds.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

&&

Winter Storm Warning posted for heavy snowfall in Mid-Michigan on Friday

  • Updated
  • 0

March 2nd, 2023 Morning Weather

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - March is living up to its reputation of coming in like a lion in Mid-Michigan.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for part of Mid-Michigan as a system packing snowfall barrels toward the region. More than 6 inches of snow is possible in southern Mid-Michigan on Friday evening.

The Winter Storm Warning covers all of Mid-Michigan south of Saginaw, Huron and Tuscola counties. It will be in effect from Friday afternoon through the early morning hours of Saturday.

Alert Day posted for winter storm expected in Michigan on Friday

Snowfall will begin during the afternoon hours on Friday and continue until near 11 p.m. Friday night. The heaviest snowfall totals are likely in the southern part of Mid-Michigan with amounts decreasing to the north.

The Storm Tracker 12 Weather Team is predicting more than 6 inches of snow is possible in a wide area between Saginaw Bay and the I-69 corridor. About 4 to 6 inches of snow is possible north of Saginaw Bay.

Weather forecasting models don't totally agree yet on the storm track and timing, so snowfall totals will likely be adjusted as the weather system moves closer to Mid-Michigan.

Snowfall will be heavy at times, reaching 1 to 2 inches per hour. At the same time, winds will increase from the east-northeast at 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 40 mph. That could lead to blowing snow and limited visibility on roadways.

High temperatures will remain in the low 30s on Friday and increase to around 40 for the weekend, allowing some of the snowfall to melt before the work week. Winds also will decrease on Saturday.

Stay with the Storm Tracker 12 Weather Team for updates to this forecast as the winter storm system moves closer.

