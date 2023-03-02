Winter Storm Warning posted for heavy snowfall in Mid-Michigan on Friday

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - March is living up to its reputation of coming in like a lion in Mid-Michigan.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for part of Mid-Michigan as a system packing snowfall barrels toward the region. More than 6 inches of snow is possible in southern Mid-Michigan on Friday evening.

The Winter Storm Warning covers all of Mid-Michigan south of Saginaw, Huron and Tuscola counties. It will be in effect from Friday afternoon through the early morning hours of Saturday.

Snowfall will begin during the afternoon hours on Friday and continue until near 11 p.m. Friday night. The heaviest snowfall totals are likely in the southern part of Mid-Michigan with amounts decreasing to the north.

The Storm Tracker 12 Weather Team is predicting more than 6 inches of snow is possible in a wide area between Saginaw Bay and the I-69 corridor. About 4 to 6 inches of snow is possible north of Saginaw Bay.

Weather forecasting models don't totally agree yet on the storm track and timing, so snowfall totals will likely be adjusted as the weather system moves closer to Mid-Michigan.

Snowfall will be heavy at times, reaching 1 to 2 inches per hour. At the same time, winds will increase from the east-northeast at 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 40 mph. That could lead to blowing snow and limited visibility on roadways.

High temperatures will remain in the low 30s on Friday and increase to around 40 for the weekend, allowing some of the snowfall to melt before the work week. Winds also will decrease on Saturday.

Stay with the Storm Tracker 12 Weather Team for updates to this forecast as the winter storm system moves closer.