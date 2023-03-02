 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
LATE FRIDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Heavy wet snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 to
10 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...Midland, Bay, Huron, Saginaw, Tuscola, Sanilac,
Shiawassee, Genesee, Lapeer and St. Clair Counties.

* WHEN...From Friday afternoon through late Friday night.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS... Snowfall rates will be very heavy at
times, up to 1 to 2 inches per hour, and can lead to rapid snow
accumulations. These heavy snowfall rates will be most likely
Friday evening into Friday night and may impact the rush hour
commute. Winds gusting to 35 mph will result rapid reductions to
visibilities with snowfall.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&
breaking

Winter Storm Watch posted for heavy snowfall in Mid-Michigan on Friday

  • Updated
  • 0

March 2nd, 2023 Morning Weather

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - March is living up to its reputation of coming in like a lion in Mid-Michigan.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for part of Mid-Michigan as a system packing snowfall barrels toward the region. More than 6 inches of snow is possible in southern Mid-Michigan on Friday evening.

The Winter Storm Watch covers all of Mid-Michigan south of Bay, Huron and Midland counties. It will be in effect from Friday afternoon through the early morning hours of Saturday.

Alert Day posted for winter storm expected in Michigan on Friday

Snowfall will begin during the afternoon hours on Friday and continue until near 11 p.m. Friday night. The heaviest snowfall totals are likely in the southern part of Mid-Michigan with amounts decreasing to the north.

The Storm Tracker 12 Weather Team is predicting more than 6 inches of snow is possible in a wide area between Saginaw Bay and the I-69 corridor. About 4 to 6 inches of snow is possible north of Saginaw Bay.

Weather forecasting models don't totally agree yet on the storm track and timing, so snowfall totals will likely be adjusted as the weather system moves closer to Mid-Michigan.

Snowfall will be heavy at times, reaching 1 to 2 inches per hour. At the same time, winds will increase from the east-northeast at 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 40 mph. That could lead to blowing snow and limited visibility on roadways.

High temperatures will remain in the low 30s on Friday and increase to around 40 for the weekend, allowing some of the snowfall to melt before the work week. Winds also will decrease on Saturday.

Stay with the Storm Tracker 12 Weather Team for updates to this forecast as the winter storm system moves closer.

