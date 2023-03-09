Winter Weather Advisory issued ahead of Friday snowfall

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Much of Mid-Michigan was placed under a Winter Weather Advisory for snowfall coming Thursday night and on Friday.

The National Weather Service issued the advisory for all of Mid-Michigan south of Bay, Huron and Midland counties from 10 p.m. Thursday through 2 p.m. Friday.

The heaviest snowfall is expected Friday morning, when the region could see a half-inch to an inch per hour.

The Storm Tracker 12 Weather Team is calling for 3 to 6 inches of snow in much of Mid-Michigan through Friday evening.

At this time, the higher snowfall totals look to be the southern part of the region closer to the I-69 corridor. This may shift, so the Storm Tracker 12 Weather Team is watching the track of this system closely.

Exact snowfall totals for specific areas of Mid-Michigan could not be determined Thursday morning because the storm system is too far out for an accurate forecast.

