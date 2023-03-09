Winter Weather Advisory issued ahead of Friday snowfall

 Skip to main content
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO
2 PM EST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6
inches.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Michigan.

* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 2 PM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A period of snowfall will begin early
tonight and end early Friday afternoon. The heaviest snowfall
rates of a half inch to an inch per hour are expected to occur
during the morning commute which would lead to reduced
visibility and snow covered roads. Snowfall will taper off in
the early afternoon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

JR's Wednesday Night Weather Report

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Much of Mid-Michigan was placed under a Winter Weather Advisory for snowfall coming Thursday night and on Friday.

The National Weather Service issued the advisory for all of Mid-Michigan south of Bay, Huron and Midland counties from 10 p.m. Thursday through 2 p.m. Friday.

The heaviest snowfall is expected Friday morning, when the region could see a half-inch to an inch per hour.

The Storm Tracker 12 Weather Team is calling for 3 to 6 inches of snow in much of Mid-Michigan through Friday evening. 

At this time, the higher snowfall totals look to be the southern part of the region closer to the I-69 corridor. This may shift, so the Storm Tracker 12 Weather Team is watching the track of this system closely.

Exact snowfall totals for specific areas of Mid-Michigan could not be determined Thursday morning because the storm system is too far out for an accurate forecast.

Stay with the Storm Tracker 12 Weather Team on air and online for updates to the forecast as this storm moves closer to Mid-Michigan.

