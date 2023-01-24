Winter Weather Advisory issued for part of Mid-Michigan on Wednesday

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for part of Mid-Michigan on Wednesday as a moderate snow event approaches.
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for counties along and south of I-69, including Genesee, Lapeer and Shiawassee. No weather watches or warnings are in effect for counties around the Great Lakes Bay Region or northward.
The advisory, which will be in effect for 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday, means wintry precipitation will affect travel conditions and motorists should take precautions.
A Winter Storm Warning was issued for Wayne County and three counties along the Michigan-Ohio border. Heavier snowfall is likely around Metro Detroit and along the state line.
The Storm Tracker 12 Weather Team has declared an Alert Day for all of Mid-Michigan on Wednesday. Meteorologists say the winter storm system will brush the southern Lower Peninsula beginning Wednesday morning.
The southern parts of Mid-Michigan will have the highest snowfall totals of about 3 to 6 or more inches through Wednesday night. For the Great Lakes Bay Region and points north, totals will be a bit less at about 2 to 3 inches.
Snow will move into Mid-Michigan from south to north beginning around 8 a.m. Wednesday. Everyone in the region will be receiving snow by noon with the heaviest rates falling from mid-morning through the late afternoon.
The main batch of snow will start to wind down Wednesday evening and diminish into scattered lake effect snow showers overnight into Thursday morning. Highs on Thursday will stay in the 20s.
Brisk winds will result in some blowing snow, which could decrease visibility for drivers. Travel conditions could be difficult around Mid-Michigan for much of the day on Wednesday.
