...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations
of up to two inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze.
Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...Shiawassee, Genesee, Lapeer, St. Clair, Livingston,
Oakland and Macomb Counties.

* WHEN...Until 4 AM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A mix of sleet and freezing rain will
expand across the area this afternoon. The precipitation will
change over to snow and sleet after 8 PM. Peak precipitation
intensity is expected between 3 PM and Midnight.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

Winter Weather Advisory posted for Mid-Michigan ahead of snowfall

February 16th, 2023 Morning Weather

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - A short blast of wintry weather on Thursday will bring some snowfall to Mid-Michigan.

The National Weather Service has issued Winter Weather Advisory for all of Mid-Michigan from 10 a.m. until between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. Friday.

The Storm Tracker 12 Weather Team expects less than 2 to 3 inches of snow to fall along the I-69 corridor in Genesee, Lapeer and Shiawassee counties. Snow totals will reach 3 to 5 inches or slightly more farther north around the Great Lakes Bay Region and along the U.S. 127 corridor.

Precipitation will reach Mid-Michigan around midday, beginning with a wintry mix and snow in southern Mid-Michigan. All snow is expected farther north in the Great Lakes Bay Region.

Snowfall will continue until the early morning hours of Friday before tailing off into scattered lake effect snow showers on Friday morning along the Lake Huron shoreline.

High temperatures on Thursday will remain in the upper 20s to low 30s around Mid-Michigan with increasing winds out of the northeast gusting to around 30 mph. Once the snowfall moves out early Friday, morning low temperatures will tumble into the teens and cloud cover decreases.

High temperatures on Friday will stay in the low 20s for most of Mid-Michigan. But the icy blast will be short-lived, as temperatures return to around 40 on Saturday.

