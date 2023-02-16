Winter Weather Advisory posted for Mid-Michigan ahead of snowfall

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - A short blast of wintry weather on Thursday will bring some snowfall to Mid-Michigan.
The National Weather Service has issued Winter Weather Advisory for all of Mid-Michigan from 10 a.m. until between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. Friday.
The Storm Tracker 12 Weather Team expects less than 2 to 3 inches of snow to fall along the I-69 corridor in Genesee, Lapeer and Shiawassee counties. Snow totals will reach 3 to 5 inches or slightly more farther north around the Great Lakes Bay Region and along the U.S. 127 corridor.
Precipitation will reach Mid-Michigan around midday, beginning with a wintry mix and snow in southern Mid-Michigan. All snow is expected farther north in the Great Lakes Bay Region.
Snowfall will continue until the early morning hours of Friday before tailing off into scattered lake effect snow showers on Friday morning along the Lake Huron shoreline.
High temperatures on Thursday will remain in the upper 20s to low 30s around Mid-Michigan with increasing winds out of the northeast gusting to around 30 mph. Once the snowfall moves out early Friday, morning low temperatures will tumble into the teens and cloud cover decreases.
High temperatures on Friday will stay in the low 20s for most of Mid-Michigan. But the icy blast will be short-lived, as temperatures return to around 40 on Saturday.