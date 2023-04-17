Winter weather returns to mid-Michigan

Our summer party came to a screeching halt yesterday, as a powerful cold front blasted mid-Michigan with rain and high wind gusts.
Behind the cold front, we'll have bustery & colder weather today with scattered rain and snow showers.
Temperatures remain in the upper 30s to low 40s with a stiff southwest wind producing wind chill values in the 30 degree range.
A few flurries linger overnight with lows down to the freezing mark.
Tuesday will start off with a few flurries with highs in the low 40s.
Wednesday will be milder with highs in the mid to upper 50s.
A few late day showers are possible.
Showers extend into Thursday with even warmer weather near 70 degrees.