 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Winter weather returns to mid-Michigan

  • 0

Our summer party came to a screeching halt yesterday, as a powerful cold front blasted mid-Michigan with rain and high wind gusts.

Behind the cold front, we'll have bustery & colder weather today with scattered rain and snow showers.

Temperatures remain in the upper 30s to low 40s with a stiff southwest wind producing wind chill values in the 30 degree range.

A few flurries linger overnight with lows down to the freezing mark.

Tuesday will start off with a few flurries with highs in the low 40s.

Wednesday will be milder with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

A few late day showers are possible.

Showers extend into Thursday with even warmer weather near 70 degrees.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you