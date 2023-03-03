Winter Storm is Underway

*** Alert Day Through Tonight ***
After a quiet start to our Friday, a potent winter storm centered to our south has grabbed our attention. Snow will become more widespread and heavier through the evening, and accumulation of the snow will occur very rapidly in some areas. As the snow flies, a strong east to northeasterly wind will be prevailing.
This is not going to be a long-duration storm. In fact, it will shut down relatively quickly through the wee hours of our Saturday. Before that happens, however, the snow will fall to the tune of an inch or two per hour across the southern parts of the ABC12 viewing area. Total accumulations will range from 6 to 10 inches across the southern parts of our area, to only an inch or so for our areas northwest of the Bay.
Saturday will feature the return of some sunshine and temperatures well above the freezing mark. That combination will allow for a rapid clean-up of tonight's snowfall. A few more light rain/snow showers will move across our area Saturday night, but then it will be back to some sunshine again for Sunday. We're tracking another messy weather system on ABC12 News. - JR